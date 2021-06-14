$723.65 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report sales of $723.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.00 million and the lowest is $721.30 million. ChampionX reported sales of $298.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,998,000 after acquiring an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 868,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

