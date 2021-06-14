89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered 89bio from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

Get 89bio alerts:

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92. 89bio has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $388.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $415,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 and have sold 24,850 shares valued at $612,400. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.