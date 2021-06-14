Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $489,995.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00785496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.55 or 0.07925859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

