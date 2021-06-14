Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,049 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 419.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

