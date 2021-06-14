Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 148,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

