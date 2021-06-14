Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 430,117 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 17,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,427. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

