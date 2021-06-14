Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.48.

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $560.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.80. The company has a market cap of $267.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $545.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

