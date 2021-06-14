Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the May 13th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Advaxis by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.