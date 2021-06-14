Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $31.04 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

