Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $382.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $258.61 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.