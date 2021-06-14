Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 385.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pool worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $431.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $244.91 and a 52 week high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

