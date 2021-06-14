Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 626,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,369 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 864,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 169,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 753,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 445,960 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.87 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70.

