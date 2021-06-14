Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $238.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

