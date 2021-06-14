Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,217 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,217 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bentley Systems worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 113.89. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

