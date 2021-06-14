Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 3,448 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.