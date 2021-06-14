Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY remained flat at $$72.44 during trading on Monday. 8,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.00%.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

