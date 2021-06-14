Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 7.7%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 15,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 618,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

