Aigen Investment Management LP Has $215,000 Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

