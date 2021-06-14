Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Raised to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.