Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $29,428,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion and a PE ratio of -9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $9,583,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $5,255,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.