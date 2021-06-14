Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
AKKVF stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Akastor ASA has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69.
Akastor ASA Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.