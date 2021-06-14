Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

AKKVF stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Akastor ASA has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Akastor ASA alerts:

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.