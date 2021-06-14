Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $193.42 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.