Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Allegion has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.70 on Monday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.
ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.
In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
