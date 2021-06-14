Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.70 on Monday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.