Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 616 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of US Ecology worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in US Ecology by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in US Ecology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in US Ecology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

