Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 135,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $140,181.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,447.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $5,574,509. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

