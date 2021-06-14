Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFSC opened at $48.24 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

