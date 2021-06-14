Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 150,000 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.68 on Monday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

