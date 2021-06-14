Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Argus

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target lifted by Argus from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

