Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

