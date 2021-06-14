Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AHAG opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Alpha Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, fabricates, and sells thermal management and non-thermal fabricated products, and aluminum extrusions in the United States. It offers natural convection products, which include thermal extrusions, board level and BGA heatsinks, LED heat sinks, folded fins, bonded and stacked fins, and heat frames; forced convection products, such as skived and zipper fins, and fans; fluid phase change products, including heat pipes; and liquid cooling products, such as liquid cold plates, heat exchangers, and coolant distribution units.

