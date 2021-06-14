Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of AHAG opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Alpha Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile
