Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lessened by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $7.47 on Monday, hitting $2,506.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,526.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

