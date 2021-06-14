Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,503.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,526.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.