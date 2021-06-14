Alphr finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $320,178.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00007040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00166457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00185365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01028740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.29 or 1.00039467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

