Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 13th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44.

ALSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

