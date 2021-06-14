Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAMC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.61. 3,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,293. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Twin Securities Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

