Alussa Energy Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,646 call options on the company. This is an increase of 922% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

ALUS remained flat at $$10.09 on Monday. 239,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

