Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Amcor by 55.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 578,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

