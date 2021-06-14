American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $21.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.27. 248,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,664,574. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.