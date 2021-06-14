American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,260. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

