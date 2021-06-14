American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

