American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

WPC stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

