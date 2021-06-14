American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKUS shares. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.