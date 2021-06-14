American International Group Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Five9 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $165.76 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -233.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,406 shares of company stock worth $19,672,904. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

