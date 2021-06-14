American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells $741,921.60 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMSWA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $792.84 million, a P/E ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1,397.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

