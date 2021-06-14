Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

FOLD opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 123,407 shares valued at $1,246,709. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

