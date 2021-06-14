Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. Avient posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avient by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 172,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avient by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

