Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post $7.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 million and the highest is $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of GP opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.12 million and a P/E ratio of -75.56.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.