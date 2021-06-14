Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post $7.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 million and the highest is $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of GP opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.12 million and a P/E ratio of -75.56.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

