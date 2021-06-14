Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,643. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

