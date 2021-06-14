Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 871.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.