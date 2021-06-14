Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.84. 1,476,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

